Kellogg's has announced it could close its Trafford Park factory with the loss of 360 jobs.

The company's owner Kellanova, said the site, which was visited by King Charles last year, is too old to modernise and already has buildings which are unused.

The factory makes Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies and Coco Pops and consultation with the workers is already underway.

The 90-year-old factory, which operates 24 hours a day and makes a million boxes of cereal daily, is the first manufacturing base for Kellogg's in Britain.

One employee said staff at the factory knew closure 'could be on the cards' but there was still a 'sense of shock'.

Kellanova, whose brands include Kellogg’s and Pringles, said Greater Manchester “would remain its British home”.

The 520 staff at its MediaCity HQ and tech hub are unaffected by the announcement, as are staff at its Wrexham cereal factory and St Helens’ distribution centre.

Kellanova’s UK managing director, Chris Silcock, said:

“We know generations of families have worked at our Trafford Park site, and the proposal we are announcing today has nothing to do with the dedication of the outstanding people who work there".

“However, we can’t escape the fact, the site opened in 1938. It’s laid out in a way that made sense in the 1930s, with food travelling up and down six floors to be made.

"With changes in industrial design and technology, you just wouldn’t lay out a factory like that nowadays.

“What’s more we only use half the space in the buildings and the investment required to maintain the factory in the coming years is simply not viable. That’s why we can’t currently see a long-term future for our Trafford Park factory.

Consultation has started with workers over possible job losses Credit: MEN Media

“We know this will be difficult for many to hear and that’s why we now want to focus on our people.

"We will take the necessary time to discuss our proposals with our people and their representatives and show them how we will support them in the right way should this change happen.”

Andrew Western MP for Stretford and Urmston said there is 'sincere hope they will reconsider closing this site'

He said: “This would be a devastating loss to the people of Stretford and Urmston."

"Kellogg’s has a long and proud history in the constituency and the site in Trafford Park has been an iconic part of our community for decades - with generations of local families working there.

"My first thoughts are with the staff that are affected by these deeply worrying proposals and I will reach out to the trade unions that represent them to offer any support that I can.

"There is now going to be a consultation process and I will remain in conversation with Kellogg’s in the sincere hope that they will reconsider closing this site.”

King Charles meeting Kellogg staff in January 2023 at Trafford Park site Credit: ITV Granada

The Kellogg’s plant has been a landmark in Trafford Park for 90 years - it was built in a different era, to the modern, automated sites, aimed at maximum efficiency.

Kellanova’s UK managing director, Chris Silcock, praised the workers at the site.

USDAW Area Organiser Mick Murray says news is 'devastating'.

He said: “This is devastating news for the staff to hear that the Kellogg’s manufacturing site in Manchester’s Trafford Park is being considered for closure.

“Usdaw will now enter into meaningful consultation talks with the company, where we will interrogate their business case and seek the best possible outcome for staff impacted by the proposed closure.

We are providing our members with the support, advice and representation at this difficult time.”

King Charles visiting Kellogg's in January 2023 Credit: PA

According to Kellanova's announcement today, 360 jobs 'are at possible risk'.

The company said they would now be entering into a process of detailed talks and consultations with colleagues’ trade unions and employee representatives, which they expect to last around 90 days.

The Trafford Park site is the largest cereal factory in Europe and Corn Flakes factory in the world.

During the Second World War, the company created Wheat Flakes as import restrictions meant it was impossible to manufacture Corn Flakes.

Staff from the factory also made up their own Kellogg's Unit in the Home Guard to protect the site and an ambulance team was also started as the site was bombed during the Blitz.

The Trafford Park factory had a special visit from King Charles just over a year ago, in January 2023.

During the visit, staff said they spoke to the monarch about sustainability, as well as the company's breakfast club programme that helps feed hungry children in schools.

Trafford Council Leader Tom Ross said: “Kellogg’s has been part of the fabric of Trafford for decades and a key council partner, so this announcement is extremely disappointing and a real blow for everyone connected to the business and the local economy.”

“We will continue the dialogue with Kellogg’s on their plans for the Trafford Park factory and will work closely with the senior management, their staff and other key partners to provide whatever help we can in the coming months.”

