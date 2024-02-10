Boyzone stars at Chorley FC's Victory Park amid talks of a tie in

Boyzone members Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden have been at Chorley FC's Victory Park to watch the side take on Solihull Moors.

It's the first match for the part-time National League North club since it was announced this week that members of the boy band are considering taking an active role in the club.

Chorley FC are hoping to follow the Wrexham “playbook” - following the lead of the North Wales side which caught the public's imagination after it was bought by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

The tie-in with the popstars came after Chorley were served with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs but the significance of that has been played down by the club.

According to a court filing, the petition was served on Tuesday and the case is currently listed as open.

Chorley, whose stadium holds 4,100, were taken over by London-based entrepreneur Prince Yemoh last May and have big ambitions of climbing through the league pyramid.

They are currently sixth in the sixth tier and hope to follow the path of Salford who, backed by a group of players from Manchester United’s famous ‘Class of 92’, rose through the non-league ranks to League Two

