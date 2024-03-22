A train travelling towards Barrow has derailed causing widespread disruption.

Northern said a train had come off the tracks near Grange-over-Sands station in Cumbria, meaning all lines between Barrow-In-Furness and Lancaster in Lancashire are blocked.

The rail company said four passengers and four crew members had been 'safely escorted' from the train.

Northern said t icket restrictions have been lifted during during the disruption, and tickets are being accepted on Transpennine Express services between Manchester Airport and Carlisle.

Avanti West Coast are accepting customers between Warrington Bank Quay, Wigan North Western, Preston, Lancaster and Carlisle.

Northern said updates will follow throughout the day.

