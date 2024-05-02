Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports Correspondent Mel Barham went to see the proposed site of the new hospice and spoke to staff and families who rely on the services provided by Zoe's Place

The public are being asked to get behind plans for a new baby hospice in the North West, after its current future is in doubt.

Zoe's Place is the only hospice for babies and children up to the age of five in Liverpool, and one of only three in the country.

It specialises in supporting those who have life-limiting or life-threatening complex illnesses.

But its current lease is due to run out in 2025, meaning its vital services are in doubt unless it can raise money to build a brand new state-of-the-art building.

Zoe's Place has launched an urgent appeal to raise £3.5 million to ensure it can continue to operate when its lease runs out. Credit: ITV Granada

Its services are a life-line to those who use it, with one mum saying she would be "devastated" if it ever closed.

In April, Zoe's Place launched an urgent appeal to raise £3.5 million to build a new home.

In just a few short weeks they have managed to raise £1.2 million but they still have a long way to go.

Artists impression of what the new baby hospice will look like Credit: Mersey Design Group

Plans have been submitted to the council, but permission still needs to be granted, and they are currently consulting with the local community about the plans, with the hope the public will give it their approval.

Artists impression of part of the garden to be built on the site of the old bowling green Credit: Mersey Design Group

One of those who rely on the services provided by Zoe's Place are four-year-old Evie Withington's family.

Evie has a rare brain condition called AARS1 and her complex needs means she requires 24-hour care.

For her parents, Zoe's Place gives them much-needed respite twice a month.

"As soon as we say we're going to Zoe's she gives you a big smile," Claire said.

"We love sending her there because we can switch off knowing she's be well-cared for and we can have a night away.

"She loves the activities they provide and we know she'll be well-looked after and her medication will be done on time."

The proposals are to build the new hospice on the site of the old bowling green in West Derby Credit: Mersey Design Group

The proposed site for the new hospice is the old West Derby bowling club.

At a recent community day, new photos and artists impressions were put on display to show the local community what was planned for the site.

The architect who drew up the designs, Amber Johnson from Mersey Design Group, says this has provided a great opportunity to design a building that will vastly improve the care provided.

"The main thing here is that it will be purpose-built." Amber said. "So we're going to have things like hoists running through the building which we currently don't have.

"They'll have the ideal lighting, heating, ventilation that the children need."

She added, "It is all specially designed and is also fully accessible."

The lease on the existing Zoe's Place hospice runs out in 2025 Credit: ITV Granada

Zoe's Place in West Derby has been in the same place for 28 years, but its lease runs out in 2025.

The charity is now calling on supporters, businesses and individuals to help fund a new purpose-build facility to move into.

Planning permission for a new, single-storey extension was submitted on 18 March to transform the former bowling green at Hayman’s Green, West Derby, into a purpose-built, facility for families.

Artists impressions of what the new hospice in West Derby would look like Credit: Mersey Design Group

Evie's family has already begun doing their own fundraising for the appeal, raising almost £1000 so far, with more events planned. You can find out more here.

Zoe’s Place will be launching several fundraising initiatives throughout the campaign, the first being ‘The 150’, which encourages 150 businesses to sign up and donate £1,000 to the Zoe’s Place Capital Appeal through their own fundraising efforts.

Donations can be made to the Zoe’s Place Capital Appeal by visiting their fundraising page.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...