William & Kate Johnston lifeboat returns to Mersey

A Wirral lifeboat that played a role in saving hundreds of people has returned to the River Mersey for the first time in decades as a major restoration project continues.

The William & Kate Johnston Lifeboat served New Brighton RNLI from 1923-1950, launching 96 times and saving an indredible 250 lives.

On Monday (May 13), the piece of maritime history returned to the water once more, where she moved under her own steam across the river to Liverpool, to be stored at Sandon Half-Tide Dock. Once there, further survey works and restoration will take place whilst vital fundraising efforts continue.

In this historic voyage, the former New Brighton lifeboat will be accompanied by the current New Brighton RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat and volunteer crew.

At the time of her service, The William & Kate Johnston was the biggest lifeboat in existence, being one of only four Barnett-class lifeboats in use.

The William & Kate Johnston Preservation Society (WKJPS) has been set up to see this heritage asset restored to her former glory and returned to the Mersey, to serve as a museum piece and working vessel on the river for day trips and community groups to take advantage of, whilst learning about her splendid history.

The WKJPS, having already acquired the vessel, divided the task of the lifeboat’s return and restoration into several key phases. Phase one involved the raising of funds to return the lifeboat, by road, from her previous home on the south coast.

Following a swell of local support, including generous donations from local New Brighton businesses, the boat was returned to Merseyside safely, where initial maintenance works could take place.

Now, with a treated and repainted hull and serviced engines and fuel lines, she returned to the river that she called home for so many years once again.