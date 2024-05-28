France international Anthony Martial had said an emotional goodbye to Manchester United fans after nine years at Old Trafford, saying the club will "always be in my heart."

The 28-year-old burst onto the scene with a memorable debut goal against Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams after a £36million move from Monaco in September 2015.

But his time with United has been blighted by injuries and allegations from fans and some sections of the media about a lack of commitment.

He has not played a senior game for United since December after undergoing groin surgery and his departure was widely expected.

In a statement on his official Instagram account, he said: "It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career.

Au revoir on Instagram - Anthony Martial announces he's leaving United Credit: Instagram

"Since I arrived in 2015, I have had the immense honour of wearing this shirt and playing in front of you, the best supporters in the world! You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult.

"Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me.

"I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done for me. Your songs, your encouragement and your love for the club are memories that will remain engraved in my heart forever.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to all my team-mates, technical staff and all the members of the club I have met during my nine years here. I am proud to have been able to share these experiences with you.

Martial wheels away after scoring his stunning debut goal against Liverpool Credit: PA Images

"Manchester United will always be in my heart. This club has left its mark on my career and offered me an incredible opportunity to play in front of you.

"I’m leaving to take on new challenges, I’ll always be a Red Devil and I’ll continue to follow the club’s results with passion.

“Thank you again for everything and see you soon. With all my affection, Anthony Martial.”

During his time with United, Martial has won the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League, but has struggled for consistency and slipped out of the reckoning under current boss Erik ten Hag.

In 2019 during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, he signed a contract up until this summer with the option of a further 12 months.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.