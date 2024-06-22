The mother of missing teenager Jay Slater is enduring added torment thanks to online tolls who are spreading misinformation, a friend of the family has said.

In a post on a Facebook page set up to help find the 19-year-old from Lancashire, Rach Louise Harg attacked those who "spread lies and pretence".

She wrote on Friday that social media accounts had been hacked and others have been using her photo and creating false messages.

She said: "Watching his mum break down every single second almost, [it] is torture, it really is."

A search on Facebook for pages relating to Jay Slater now reveals dozens of groups - including one which claims "no post removed" and another which shares "theories and ideas".

Spanish search teams are continuing their hunt for Jay. Credit: Press Association

It comes as Spanish search and rescue teams gathered again in Tenerife for the sixth day of the hunt for British teenager Jay Slater.

Officers reconvened at Rural de Teno Park on the south of the island on Saturday following another day of no major breakthroughs.

Lancashire Constabulary said it had made “an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources” which was rejected by Spanish authorities.

Mr Slater is from the Lancashire town of Oswaldtwistle, where specialist officers are continuing to support his family, the force said.

Jay in the top he was wearing when he was last seen. Credit: Family handout

The 19-year-old disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.

He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance.

In a statement, the force said: “Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.

“They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change.”

A poster shared on social media appealing for information about Jay.

Police, firefighters and search and rescue personnel combed a vast area of land in and around the village of Masca on Friday.

Emergency workers met in various locations throughout the day, combing bushes, overgrown terrain, hillsides and rivers but failed to find the missing teenager.

Search and rescue personnel carefully looked through dead palm trees covering a river at the bottom of the hillside near to an Airbnb property he had reportedly been driven to.

The owner of the property, who gave her name as Ophelia, told ITV News she saw Mr Slater walk up the road past her property but did not see him again after that – describing the situation as worrying.