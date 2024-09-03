Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Andrew Fletcher went along to Chester Judo Club to meet blind judo athlete Scott Bailey and his coach.

A blind judo fighter who took up the sport thanks to his guide dog is on track to compete in the Los Angeles Paralympic Games in 2028.

Scott Bailey was working in a milking parlour when he suddenly lost his sight due to a condition called diabetic retinopathy, where high blood sugar damages the back of the eye.

Operations to restore the 34-year-old's sight were unsuccessful and Scott was plunged into what he describes as a dark period of his life when had to "re-learn how to live".

Milo watches on from the sidelines as Scott trains. Credit: ITV News

But now, the visually impaired athlete, from Crewe, is part of the Paralympic judo potential squad and is determined to make the 2028 games held in the United States.

He says it is all thanks to his trusty companion, Milo, who gave him the strength and confidence to take up the sport.

When asked about his connection with Milo, he said: "I just felt safe, instantly. It was like the weight of the world had lifted off my shoulders.

"I'd gone from being ridged and scared to just walking. I could breathe."

British judo is one of the few sporting associations where the Olympic team train alongside the Paralympic team.

Scott lost his sight due to an eye condition caused by diabetes. Credit: ITV News

Since beginning his judo journey, Scott, who trains at Chester Judo Club, has won fights against both visually impaired and sighted athletes.

"People that have full sight haven't got that urge, that desire, that Scott does," coach Jess Anderson said.

"I think that's why we're all so keen to get him on that path to the Paras in 2028. He's got that thirst and that want, so I don't think there's anything stopping him."

The Paris Paralympics came too soon for Scott, but he is cheering on his Paralympics GB team-mates with the hope he can join them in four years time in LA with Milo at his side.

"It is a shame that I couldn't make it this year", he said. "But the guys who have made it are a massive inspiration. I make it my life goal to make it to the Los Angeles Paralympics."

