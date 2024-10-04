A car has been recovered and a man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after a newborn baby died following a suspected hit-and-run.The pregnant woman, aged in her 30s, was seriously injured after being struck on Station Road in Bamber Bridge, Lancashire, shortly before 8pm on Sunday, 29 September.She was rushed to hospital from the scene and underwent emergency surgery to deliver her baby boy, who died a short time later.Lancashire Police said the suspect behind the wheel of the car, a Toyota Prius, drove away from the scene. It was later recovered from an address in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Seven people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man from Walton-le-Dale, Lancashire, was arrested 2 October on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody to be questioned.Girl, 17, from Lostock Hall and a man, 40, from Blackburn, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and attempting to pervert the course of justice, have been released pending further enquiries.A 19-year-old man from Bolton currently remains in custody on suspicion of the same offences, police say.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and a 53-year-old man, all from Bamber Bridge, earlier arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed while enquiries continue.Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts first and foremost remain with those affected by this horrific incident which has resulted in the death of a little baby and has left his mother very poorly in hospital.“We have made good progress in our investigation and I am grateful to all those who have come forward with information so far. I would continue to appeal to anyone who thinks they can help to get in touch.”Lancashire Police are continuing to urge witnesses or anybody with information - including those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage - to get in touch as investigations continue.

