The Duchess of York has been speaking about her experiences of breast cancer with patients at a specialist cancer centre in Manchester.

Sarah Ferguson joined actress Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe on Coronation Street, for a tour of the Nightingale Centre in Wythenshawe.

She visited the state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment centre in her new role as patron of the Prevent Breast Cancer charity following her own diagnosis.

The former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, revealed in 2023 that she had the disease and, just six months later, was also diagnosed with skin cancer.

Sarah, Duchess of York, and Coronation Street actor Sally Dynevor. Credit: PA Images

During the trip, Sarah Ferguson helped launch a public appeal to raise £600,000 for a National Breast Imaging Academy in Manchester.

The academy would allow an extra 13,000 women to receive mammograms each year in the region, while also training staff from all over the UK.

Sally was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, at the same time as her character was battling the illness on screen.

The duchess underwent an eight-hour single mastectomy operation and reconstruction after she was diagnosed following a routine mammogram.

She previously said she had no symptoms and almost missed her appointment until her sister convinced her to go.

The Duchess of York was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Credit: PA Images

On Wednesday, the duchess and Dynevor were joined by Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw on Corrie, for the visit to Prevent Breast Cancer’s base at The Nightingale.

Speaking to patient Ellen Aldred, 44, from Saddleworth, about the decision to have a mastectomy, the duchess said: “I’m sitting here with a mastectomy and I know exactly the feeling, so for once, I can say I do understand exactly how you feel.”

She also praised Macmillan clinic lead Karen Livingstone, who was delivering physiotherapy, telling her: “You’re a very nice person, very kind, very comforting.”

The Duchess of York served up a cappuccino at the centre’s cafe after greeting patients in the waiting room.

Construction of the imaging academy, at Wythenshawe Hospital, is due to start next month.

Prevent Breast Cancer and Manchester NHS Foundation Trust Charity has secured 80% of the costs, but they are are calling for support to help raise the final total.

New episodes of Talking Royals are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.