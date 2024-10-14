A Countdown champion has appeared in court accused of stabbing a rival contestant at a quiz event.

John Cowen, 30, allegedly attacked Thomas Carey with a knife at the Countdown in Blackpool 2024 event - which pits former winners from the Channel 4 gameshow against each other.

Mr Carey, also a former Countdown champion and Cambridge maths graduate, was taken to hospital to treat an injury to his arm.

Cowen, spoke only to confirm his identity at the hearing at Preston Crown Court where he is accused of wounding with intent and two counts of possession of a bladed article following the incident at the Wainwright Club in Lancashire on 14 September.

Wearing a grey pullover, Cowen, who appeared on the popular TV quiz show in 2017, nodded as he was remanded into custody at HMP Liverpool, until a second hearing on 6 December.

Cowen scored the third-highest total of the whole series he was on and went on to appear in 11 episodes, winning eight consecutive contests before he was finally defeated.