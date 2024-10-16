A stretch of the M61 motorway is fully shut after a serious crash in the early hours of Wednesday, 16 October.

The southbound side of the motorway was first closed off in both directions and remains shut from junction eight for Chorley to junction six for Horwich, near to Rivington Services.

Police are on the scene carrying out accident investigation work.

Lancashire Police said the closure is likely to remain in place until mid-morning.

Diversion routes are in place.