ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott reports on the week-long foodie fundraising festival.

Some of Manchester’s top chefs and restaurants are joining forces to raise money for a social enterprise to make sure families in need have enough food on their tables.

Eat Well MCR began by providing food for emergency workers during lockdown.

The organisation now delivers meals to families experiencing homelessness, women taking refuge, parents of children staying in hospital, food banks and schools supporting people affected by food poverty.

The Eat Well, Do Good Festival is encouraging donations in a variety of way, including one-off special menu items.

All proceeds from a series of supper clubs will go to Eat Well, the brainchild of chef Mary-Ellen McTague.

One of the founders, Gemma Saunders, said: “They’re just the most incredibly generous bunch. The whole thing works through the generosity of people.

"They go literally above and beyond every week to make sure we can deliver 2,500 meals."

Chefs have been busy creating free meals for those most in need.

At a food pantry in Manchester, the scheme provides people with meals prepared by chefs for free.

“These people can’t afford restaurants. To get a chef-prepared meal is a thing of joy," Vinny Thompson from Coalition of Kindness said.

Local mum Monica Onvekwuni says she is grateful for the food.

“I come here every Friday for support to my family because I’m a single mum with two girls and I very appreciate the help,” she said.

Cherrelle Weekes added: “The food is quite expensive in the shops so this gives us the support we need to feed our families at home."

Cherrelle Weeks welcomed the extra help.

Owners and diners at city centre restaurant 10 Tib Lane are doing their bit.

Director Joe White said, “We’ve known the guys from Eatwell for quite a long time. We love what they do so we wanted to get on board and support them."

The Eat Well Do Good festival runs across a whole host of Manchester restaurants until Sunday 27 October.