Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Victoria Grimes speaks to the cast and director of Midas Man

Actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd says it is an "honour" to play one of "Britain's most influential pioneers of the music industry" Brian Epstein in a new biopic about his life.

Epstein played a key role in the meteoric rise of The Beatles, taking them from Liverpool's Cavern Club to touring the world as one of the most popular bands in history.

New film Midas Man tells the story of the Fab Four manager's own rise while also showing the man behind the curtains' own search for acceptance and love as a gay man in the 1960s.

Jacob Fortune Lloyd describes his role in Midas Man as an "honour" ahead of the premier in Liverpool.

Play Brightcove video

Brian Epstein, who died at the age of 32 in 1967 after an accidental overdose at his home in London, was pivotal in the success of the city's music scene and the development of Merseybeat in the mid-60s.

He worked at his own family-owned record retailer North End Music Stores (NEMS) as a teenager before becoming director at the age of 21.

Later, he became world famous as The Beatles’ manager, but he also managed the likes of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black and Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas.

(Second from left) Brian Epstein with the Beatles in 1964. Credit: PA Images

After his death, Sir Paul McCartney said: "If anyone was the 'fifth Beatle', it was Brian."

Actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, who is known for The Great, Star Wars and The Queen's Gambit, stars in the leading role as the mastermind behind the Fab Four's unprecedented fame.

"It was an honour and a privilege to play Brian" Jacob said. "He was fascinating and it is an extraordinary piece of British history."

Written by Brigit Grant and directed by Joe Stephenson, the film also stars Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Ed Speleers, Blake Richardson, Jonah Lees, Leo Harvey-Elledge, Campbell Wallace, Adam Lawrence and Eddie Suzy Izzard.

Joe Stephenson added: "It’s a fascinating story and he was a wonderful man by all accounts.

"A lot of people are familiar with Brian but they don’t necessarily know the full details of his life, and as a gay man it was particularly appealing to me to tell his story."

Midas Man premieres at FACT, in Liverpool, before it is exclusively released on Amazon Prime on 30 October.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…