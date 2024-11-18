Bolton comedian Peter Kay has made a surprise announcement about his record breaking tour during ITV's "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!"

He appeared in an advert announcing his one-man show was being extended, with new dates being added over the next two years, including shows in Liverpool, Manchester and the Isle of Man.

In the new ad Peter was seen carrying a large gold toilet into his mum's iconic bungalow, a reference to the title of his "Mum Wants A Bungalow tour" in 2002.

The bungalow had an elaborate mural of Freddie Mercury on the garage door.

You hear a voice yelling over to him "Is that Freddie Mercury?" to which Peter replies "yeah, she's obsessed with him".

The fan asked: 'Are you doing any more shows?'

'I have no choice, she wants it all now,' Peter yelled.

Peter announced 21 new dates, kicking off in February 2025 and will finish his shows in February 2026.

Peter Kay Live originally kicked off in December 2022 and the new dates will see him visit 16 cities over the course of a year.

The new tour which will run in 2025 and 2026 will include his first dates at the Isle of Man's Villa Marina.

Peter has already broken records during the tour after selling out 45 dates at London's O2 Arena, the only artist to do so in the world.

Peter Kay will visit 16 cities around the UK Credit: ITV

Peter also performed a record 100 shows at the Manchester AO Arena - breaking all attendance and performance records.

Peter said in a statement: "It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy.

"Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35."

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday 23 November.