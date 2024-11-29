Katie Walderman has joined the ITV Granada Reports team to present the flagship evening news programme with Gamal Fahnbulleh.

Katie recently left the BBC after 12 years as a reporter and presenter of North West Tonight.

She joined ITV News at the end of November and will present her first evening show with Gamal on Monday 2 December at 6pm.

Katie said: “It’s an absolute dream come true to join Granada Reports. I grew up watching the programme, but never in a million years did I think I’d actually get the chance to present it.

"I was born and raised in Liverpool and I’m now bringing up three of my own little Scousers. I can’t wait to continue flying the flag for our fantastic region and all the amazing communities here.

"I’m really looking forward to joining the Granada family - both the team in Salford and all those watching at home."

Katie has been a journalist in the North West for the past 18 years, starting off in Liverpool at Juice FM, Radio City and then later in Salford Quays at Real Radio and Smooth FM, before moving into TV.

"I’ve spent the last 12 years at BBC North West Tonight, as a producer, reporter and presenter, so I already know and love our fantastic part of the world," she added.

"I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else. I've also just won North West Journalist of the Year at the Royal Television Society 2024 awards.

"Over my career, I’ve followed our North West troops on two separate tours of Afghanistan, where I first met Gamal, who was covering the conflict for Granada Reports, and I’m so made up we’ll be working together again.

"I’ve also interviewed Prince Harry on his Walking With The Wounded Expedition Team at the North Pole."

Gamal caught up with Katie to learn a little more about her

Gamal, who joined ITV Granada Reports in January 2021, says he is looking forward to this new partnership.

It comes after Lucy Meacock left in August after 36 years of broadcasting in the North West.

Gamal said: "I am over the moon for Katie to be joining the Granada Reports Team. A first class journalist, she is an exciting addition to the ITV family.

"Katie and I have known each other for many years and I have no doubt our partnership will go from strength to strength."

Katie and Gamal will be on air from Monday 2 December on ITV1 at 6pm and on ITVX.