Three men have been sentenced to a combined total of 48 years in prison, after raping a teenage girl in the Isle of Man.

James Marcus Doherty, 41, Steve Cannon, 45, and Graham Peter Skillicorn, 65, were all jailed after being found guilty of rape at an address in Cushag Road, Anagh Coar in the early hours of 25 June 2022.

Doherty was jailed 16 years, with an additional three years for a separate matter of wounding, which involved a dog attack on a police officer. His sentence also included traffic offences, which were dealt with concurrently.

Cannon was given 15 years and nine months in jail, while Skillicorn received 14 years and two months.

All three men were also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The three were found guilty by a jury on Friday 4 October at the end of a 10-day trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Detective Chief Inspector Christie Sayle from the Isle of Man Constabulary with responsibility for the Protecting Vulnerable People Safeguarding and Investigations teams has commended the victim in this case for the "tremendous bravery she has shown by reporting the matter to the Police".

She also praised her "courage to stand in court to give her evidence in the presence of those responsible".

