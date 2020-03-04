Coronavirus: CCTV released in hunt for racist attackers after Singaporean man assaulted on London's Oxford Street

Police investigating a racist assault on a student by attackers shouting about the coronavirus have released CCTV images of four men.

Singaporean Jonathan Mok, 23, wrote on Facebook that he was set upon by a group of men and a woman as he walked along Oxford Street on Monday February 24.

Violence erupted after the group passed Mr Mok, who has been studying in the capital for two years, and one made a remark about coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police released CCTV images of four men they want to speak to.