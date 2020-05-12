Station ticket office worker dies with Covid-19 after being spat at

We are shocked and devastated at Belly’s death. She is one of far too many frontline workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Sadly, Belly’s is just one of many family tragedies where children have had their parents taken away from them.

However, there are serious questions about her death; it wasn’t inevitable.

As a vulnerable person in the ‘at risk’ category, and her condition known to her employer, there are questions about why she wasn’t stood down from frontline duties early on in this pandemic.

Rather than talking about the easing the lockdown, the government must first ensure that the right precautions and protections have been taken so that more lives are not lost.