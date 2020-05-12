Advertisement

Station ticket office worker dies with Covid-19 after being spat at

A railway ticket office worker has died with coronavirus after being spat at while on duty.

Belly Mujinga, 47, was on the concourse of Victoria station in London in March when a member of the public who said he had Covid-19 spat and coughed at her and a colleague. Within days of the assault, both women fell ill with the virus.

Ms Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory problems, was admitted to Barnet Hospital and put on a ventilator but died on April 5, her trade union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association said.

Ten people attended her funeral.

The union has reported the incident to the Railways Inspectorate, the safety arm of the Office for Road and Rail (ORR), for investigation and is taking legal advice on the situation.

We are shocked and devastated at Belly’s death. She is one of far too many frontline workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Sadly, Belly’s is just one of many family tragedies where children have had their parents taken away from them.

However, there are serious questions about her death; it wasn’t inevitable.

As a vulnerable person in the ‘at risk’ category, and her condition known to her employer, there are questions about why she wasn’t stood down from frontline duties early on in this pandemic.

Rather than talking about the easing the lockdown, the government must first ensure that the right precautions and protections have been taken so that more lives are not lost.

– Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary
British Transport Police have now launched an investigation into a report of two members of rail staff being spat at while working at London Victoria station on 22nd March.

One of the victims, a 47-year-old woman, very sadly died in hospital on April 5th. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 359 of 11/05/20.

– British Transport Police
