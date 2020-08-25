Tap above to watch full interview with Luke Goss

Actor and singer Luke Goss is starring in Paydirt as career criminal 'The Brit' who is on the hunt for a buried stash of money in the California desert after being released from prison.

Hollywood actor Kilmer, 60, plays a retired sheriff out to stop him.

"The trailer makes it look like an action flick. It's actually a fun, goofy, lighthearted comedy/action film. It's abut making movies that are a little bit of a checkout, having some fun. It's not a hard hitting movie," said Luke.

Luke also revealed his dream role and where he wants his acting career to go next.