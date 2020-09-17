London mayor Sadiq Khan was today involved in heated clashes with Conservative opponents over the Hammersmith Bridge closure.

Cyclists and pedestrians were banned from the 130-year-old suspension bridge last month when cracks in the wrought iron structure worsened during a heatwave.

The mayor claimed the government was ‘playing politics’ with the bridge and demanded ministers underwrite the estimated £141 repair bill.

Hammersmith Bridge in West London

But London Assembly Conservative member Tony Arbour accused Mr Khan of failing to show leadership and ‘fiddling while Barnes burns.’

Given the scale of the costs and the disastrous impact Covid 19 has had on TfL’s finances, it’s clear that only the government has the means to fund the full necessary repairs. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Both of your predecessors, both Labour and Conservative would have seen this as an emergency and something on which they would have acted, behaved like a mayor, shown proper leadership and done something. Tony Arbour, London Assembly Conservative member

If the member was being serious about wishing to have the bridge opened sooner rather than later he would be lobbying his government friends to get moving. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

You have created incompetence and chaos on both sides of Hammersmith Bridge. You have caused an existential crisis for the residents of Barnes. Will he man-up and actually take action? Tony Arbour, London Assembly Conservative member

The bridge closed to all motor traffic including buses in April 2019 after engineers began to fear its structural integrity was at risk.

The decision is causing gridlock on roads and forcing schoolchildren, hospital patients and commuters to daily undertake long journeys.