Holocaust survivor Sir Ben Helfgott, 91, wins Pride of Britain award

Video report by ITV News London Senior Correspondent Ronke Phillips

Polish-born British Holocaust survivor and British Olympic champion weightlifter Sir Ben Helfgott has received a Pride lifetime achievement award.

The 91-year-old was presented with his award at a socially distanced ceremony by Stephen Fry at the Holocaust Memorial in Hyde Park

His son Maurice told ITV News his father has always “been motivated to tell the story of what happened to the victims of Nazi Germany and to teach the lessons of tolerance the importance of democracy and defending the rule of law.”

Sir Ben, who said he was “honoured” to receive the award, was joined by his wife Arza, their three sons and five of his grandchildren, for the event, which will be screened by ITV on Sunday.

But despite his accolades, Sir Ben’s dedication to the ensuring the past is not forgotten continues with a commitment to seeing a National Holocaust Memorial in the shadow of parliament, as he tells ITV News London's Ronke Phillips.