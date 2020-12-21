Iconic London venue Café de Paris has closed its door permanently after 96 years blaming the "devastating effects of Covid".

The club had survived the Blitz and changing tastes since opening its doors in 1924, but could not overcome the considerable hurdles the coronavirus pandemic threw in its path.

In a "farewell message" on Twitter, the team behind the venue that has played host to, among others Judy Garland, Josephine Baker and Frank Sinatra, wrote: "With a heavy heart, we can confirm that we will be shutting the doors of our beloved Cafe de Paris for good.

"We wanted you all to know that we have not gone out without a fight. We tried everything but the devastating effect of Covid-19 in the end was too much. We did our best to support our staff, their livelihoods and respect everyone's health and safety but in the end, like so many other hospitality businesses, we have reached the end of the road.

“We thank all of our amazing customers for their continued love and support.”

The Coventry Street club featured in David Bowie's Absolute Beginners video and survived a 1941 bombing during the Blitz. At least 34 people injured around 80 more when two bombs fell into the basement ballroom down a ventilation shaft and exploded in front of the stage.

The club closed until 1948 when it once again established itself as the centre of London's nightlife.

London's entertainment industry has been decimated by a series of successive tough Covid restrictions on the capital.

Many fear the latest Tier 4 measures announced on Saturday will bring many more already struggling venues to their knees.