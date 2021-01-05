Tap above to watch video report by Sam Holder

With spirits flagging both inside and outside the NHS Londoners are stepping up to support doctors and nurses on the frontline again. One charity has been donating meals to NHS staff across south London and Surrey. Last year Critical NHS raised £250,000 and served 15 hospitals and they want to do it all over again in 2021 and have so far raised £25,000 since appearing in ITV News London.

For more information about Critical NHS and how to donate, click here.