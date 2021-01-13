We're all spending a lot more time at home during lockdown so there's never been a better time for a big clear out to get rid of unwanted things.

As the saying goes... 'tidy house, tidy mind'. But if you still need some motivation to get rid and recycle fear not! Decluttering guru Dilly Carter might be able to help. Here are her top tips for a clear-out:

Questions to ask yourself when you start decluttering:

What space is vital to your everyday living?

What do you have to do in order to transform that space?

What do you need that space to become? Is it for homeschooling, or do you need it to be a space for you to work from home?

Are the issues and clutter in your home affecting your relationships?

Are your clothes overflowing in your wardrobe? Is each drawer full to the brim, with mixed and random items?

Can you identify what you own in your home, and each room?

Is your bedroom a sanctuary, or more like a teenager's room? How can you create that hotel feel to make this a calming space?

Do you have toys post-christmas strewn all over the house with no real place to put them?

Does every room in your home have structure? Is there a home for everything If not, how can you create structure?

Do you need to add storage? Create zones?

Then use the '3 Rs' to reorganise each area, cut the clutter and create space.

Rubbish

Get rid of anything that does not belong in that room

Return

Items to their rightful place - if there isn't a rightful place, create one.

Recycle

What you do not need? Donate what you can, responsibly.

'Create Space: Declutter Your Home to Clear Your Mind' by Dilly Carter is out on 14th January.