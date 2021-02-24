Lockdown roadmap: Will logistics overshadow learning in the classroom?

Tap above to watch video report from Political Correspondent Simon Harris

As pupils, parents and teachers countdown to schools reopening on March 8, headteachers have been telling ITV News London about the challenges ahead.

Boris Johnson said every secondary school pupil will have to be tested three times in site for the first three weeks - and make sure pupils test themselves at home twice a week.

For some of London's big inner city schools that means sorting logistics for thousands of pupils, let alone making sure every pupil wears a face mask indoors if they can't socially distance.