A student has written an open letter to the head of the £20,000-a-year King's College School in Wimbledon over 'a deep-rooted culture of misogyny'. Ava Vakil described the school as a 'hotbed of sexual violence' and met with the headmaster to put the allegations to him.

"Instances of verbal abuse and catcalling. There was also a huge culture of ranking and rating girls... there were also instances of sexual assault and sexual violence - groping - this was on the school grounds, this was everywhere," she told ITV News London.

King's College School said it had received "serious disclosures" and would be "referring them to our statutory partners inline with safeguarding procedures."