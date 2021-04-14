play-icon Created with Sketch.

Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

As a man who "saw humour in everything" Prince Philip was perhaps a natural choice for patron of The Cartoon Museum in central London. "When you're a politician, you've made it when you appear in cartoons," the museum's Oliver Preston told ITV News London. "But for the Royal Family they were there anyway, so they were going to be natural targets," he added.

Prince Philip was "fascinated" by cartoons about the monarchy dating back 300 years at the museum, some of which which were less than flattering about the royals.