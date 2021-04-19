play-icon Created with Sketch.

Tap above to watch video report by Rachael Brown

A footballer whose career was cut short after suffering a series of concussions said her symptoms would only have got worse if she hadn't left the game.

Freya Holdaway, former captain of Crystal Palace Women, said she feared having a fourth concussion after previous seizures on the side of the pitch.

"I don't want to ruin the back end of my life where I have to be put in a home aged 50," Freya told ITV News London.

Pictures showed the impact of Freya's first concussion, a swelling on the forehead, which started months of symptoms.

"It was classic late onset concussion where I wasn't feeling too good, my eyes hurt and I had a constant headache," Freya said.

In an inquiry into brain injuries and sport MPs were told women were twice as likely to suffer concussion than men.

But with limited doctors, limited research and technology in the women's game things are far from equal.

"I think that with the money coming into the game it's essential they bring in more doctors and they have footage those doctors can see so they can make proper assessments as to whether or not there is potential for concussion," said Julian Knight, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

"This is an issue that could need government action or investigative action to ensure women aren't treated as second class citizens effectively," he added.

The FA said player welfare was of "paramount importance" and it works "closely with the clubs to ensure the appropriate level of medical support is provided to players."

The statement added: "All doctors are highly trained to diagnose and manage serious injuries, including head injuries and concussions."