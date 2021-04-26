London actor Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor prize at this years Oscars.

Kaluuya, who was born in London to Ugandan parents, is the first black British winner of the best supporting actor prize, as he was celebrated for his portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.

In his acceptance speech, Kaluuya told of his admiration for Hampton, who was shot and killed by police in Chicago in 1969 when he was 21.

He praised Hampton’s work in the black community and took aim at the forces of the state that worked to bring him down.

“When they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend,” Kaluuya said.

Addressing the star-studded audience, Kaluuya said: “There’s so much work to do guys and that’s on everyone in this room.

“This ain’t no single man job.

“We’ve got work to do.

“I’m going to get back to work Tuesday morning, because tonight I’m going out.”

Kaluuya, speaking with his mother in the audience, added: “My mum met my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing. I’m here.

“I’m so happy to be alive so I’m going to celebrate that tonight.”