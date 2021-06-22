Culture Secretary praises ‘tremendous’ Hairspray production in West End

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has praised a “tremendous” performance of the musical Hairspray in the West End after going to watch the production.

He was pictured meeting Michael Ball before watching the opening night of the production at the London Coliseum theatre.

Singer Ball, who plays Edna Turnblad in the musical, was photographed in drag alongside the politician.

After watching the production, Mr Dowden tweeted:

While some theatres have reopened following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, they are only allowed to put on performances in front of reduced audiences in accordance with social distancing measures until July 19.

Adam Spiegel, the producer of Hairspray, said he is “thrilled” Mr Dowden attended the opening night.

He added: “The reopening of theatres is crucial in restoring life to city centres, and so it is great that the Culture Secretary is here to celebrate Michael Ball and our award-winning production taking to the stage of this magnificent theatre.”