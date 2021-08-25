Play video

Police have arrested Extinction Rebellion protesters at a demonstration in central London after warning them to leave the area immediately.

A large group of campaigners have blocked off roads near Oxford Circus with a pink sculpture bringing traffic to a standstill.

Protesters formed a human chain around the area and were being cordoned off by police.

Dozens of them have been carried away to nearby police vans by officers, with other members of the group cheering and clapping.

Using a loudspeaker, a police officer said: “You must this area immediately or you may be arrested”.

Topless women with climate messages written on their bodies are among the protesters.

More than 40 women blocked the Oxford Circus junction and erected the table with chairs as part of the “come to the table” protest.

The chairs were left empty to represent an invitation to all those who identify as female, non-binary or trans.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Twitter: “Officers have intervened when protestors were building a structure at #OxfordCircus. Some individuals have glued themselves to the structure, specialist officers are working to support their removal.

Demonstrators during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion at Oxford Circus

“There will be some disruption to traffic in the area as roads are currently blocked, which we are working to reduce.”

The demonstrations continue next week, when the activists will protest against the links between “big finance, fossil fuels and the fossil of politics that is Westminster”.

At least 10,000 people have gathered at the protests and 118 arrests have been made for a variety of offences during the demonstrations.