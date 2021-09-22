The mayor of London's controversial new Docklands headquarters will not be ready when the current City Hall closes at the end of November, staff were told today.

The £14m move to the Crystal in the Royal Docks was condemned by City Hall Conservatives as a 'fiasco'.

Mayor Sadiq Khan ordered the relocation to save money after revealing the annual rent for City Hall was set to rise to £9.6m.

Mr Khan said the move to the Crystal would save £61m over five years and help plug a £500m black hole in his budget.

Crystal building in London's Docklands

The new building will become the home of the Greater London Authority, the umbrella body which includes the mayor, London Assembly politicians and their staff.

Some GLA employees were due to move in October ahead of City Hall closing its doors on Friday November 26th.

But staff have been told in meetings there would be a delay to the transition with the Crystal not available until the New Year.

City Hall in London seen next to Tower Bridge

London Assembly members and officials are expected to be moved to temporary offices at London Fire Brigade HQ in Southwark.

Susan Hall, London Assembly Conservative leader said: "We warned the Mayor that his plan to move to the Crystal building was half-baked.

"It’s becoming clearer by the day that Sadiq Khan’s decision to abandon a custom built home for City Hall is a catastrophic mistake for London’s government."