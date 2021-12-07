London Underground to axe up to 600 station staff jobs

London Underground is facing the threat of further strikes after revealing plans to axe up to 600 jobs.

LU said it will not fill current and future vacancies for station staff because of the impact of the pandemic on its finances.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) told ITV News London the cuts were "wrong."

RMT regional organiser John Leach said its members it would "resist this with everything we've got."

The union said it will ballot 10,000 of its members for strikes, with the result known early in the new year.

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said: "We have been engaging with our trade unions and our staff to seek their views on how we can make LU more efficient and financially sustainable, while continuing to deliver the highest standards of safety, reliability and customer service.

"We have now begun consulting with our trade unions on proposals to change the way we work in the Customer Service area of LU."

He said stations would be staffed at all times while trains are operating and insisted customers and colleagues' safety is a "top priority."

"The discussions are at an early stage, and we will continue to work with our employees and trade union colleagues as proposals are developed," he added.

General Secretary Mick Lynch accused the Government of "deliberately engineering" Transport for London's financial crisis "to drive a cuts agenda."

He said failure to fill the posts would "savage jobs, services, safety and threaten the working conditions and‎ pensions" of union members.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) called the cuts "completely unacceptable" and said the timing weeks ahead of Christmas is "shameful."

Lorraine Ward, the union’s organising director, said: "Staff are already fearful for their futures and the way that London Underground has snuck this out just weeks before Christmas is shameful.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes added: "Government must provide – as is the case for major cities across the world – the Mayor the funds he needs to keep services running and safe staffing levels at all stations."

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on the Underground, said: "This is just the start of 'managed decline' on London Underground.

"Without proper Government funding, public transport in London will be less safe, less accessible and more expensive."