Extinction Rebellion activists force closure of Tower Bridge after abseil stunt

Tower Bridge in central London has been closed after climate activists abseiled off the sides of the London landmark.

Police were called to the bridge at 7:30am on Friday to find two Extinction Rebellion activists hanging from the Bridge by suspension cords.

They have unfurled a huge banner that reads 'end fossil fuels now'.

The protesters have also released red flares.

Traffic has been barred from crossing the bridge while police attempt to deal with the climate protest. Credit: PA Images

The group said: “The action has taken place at the gateway to the City of London - the root source of fossil fuel funding in the UK - and on the eve of the April Rebellion which begins tomorrow at 10am in Hyde Park.”

Amy Rugg-Easey, who is taking part in the demonstration, said: “I ask myself why I do these things all the time, and the main thing that drives me is that I have tremendous hope and optimism in humanity’s ability to fight the climate crisis - but there are certain people who continue to prevent that for their own profit.”

Police have closed the bridge to traffic. Credit: PA Images

The action by Extinction Rebellion, which is calling for an end to all new fossil fuel infrastructure, comes after eight days of disruption at oil facilities by the group and the Just Stop Oil coalition.

The bridge is closed to traffic, causing long queues.