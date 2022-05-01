A man in his 30s has been stabbed to death in a 'brutal act of violence' outside a south east London bar.

Emergency Services were called to the scene in Greenwich in the early hours of Sunday morning (1 May), after what British Transport Police (BTP) say was a "fight" broke out outside a bar.

Police were called at 2.15am to Greenwich High Road to reports of a man with stab injuries, following an incident believed to have taken place outside Belushi's bar.Officers and London Ambulance Service crews responded to the scene, and the victim was rushed to hospital.

However he died a short time later. His next of kin have been informed and an investigation is underway.

The Greenwich DLR station has been closed temporarily while the scene is cordoned off.

Chief inspector Steve May called it 'a shocking and brutal act of violence,' as police launch a murder probe.

The Greenwich DLR station is cordoned off on Sunday morning as police investigate. Credit: BPM Media

The Greenwich DLR has been cordoned off while officers investigate, and trains are running but not stopping at the station, and disruption is expected until 3pm today.A British Transport Police statement said: "Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in Greenwich in the early hours of this morning (1 May). Officers from British Transport Police and the Metropolitan Police were called to Greenwich High Road at 2.15am following reports of a stabbing."They quickly attended alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital where he very sadly died a short time later.

Forensics officers investigate the Greenwich stabbing. Credit: BPM Media

"His family have been informed, and detectives from British Transport Police will be leading the investigation."

Detective chief inspector Steve May said: “This was a shocking and brutal act of violence which has resulted in a man tragically losing his life today.

"While we are at an early stage of our investigation, we believe this attack followed a fight close to the entrance of Belushi’s bar on Greenwich High Road.

Police guard the scene at Greenwich High Road following the stabbing. Credit: BPM Media

“Officers are working tirelessly to locate the person responsible, and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened or the events leading up to it to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Likewise, if you were driving in the area at the time please check your dash com footage for anything untoward. Your information could be crucial to our investigation."Anyone with any information or witnesses to the incident should contact police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 108 of 01/05/22. Alternatively you can anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

(BPM Media).