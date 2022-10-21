Tickets have gone on sale for the return of London's New Year's Eve celebrations on the Thames after a two-year break.

Around 103,000 tickets will be available to partygoers who want to see in 2023 with a fireworks display over iconic London landmarks.

Tickets cost £15 per person, with a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Tickets must be bought ahead of the event.

Customers must choose one of six colour-coded viewing areas when buying tickets and on the night they cannot move between these areas.

Partygoers are advised to try and book tickets on the side of the river they are due to arrive and leave from, as many bridges will be closed for traffic and pedestrians.

The River Thames will be the backdrop for a New Year's Eve party to see in 2023 after a two-year break Credit: PA

The iconic celebrations have been cancelled for the last two years because of Covid restrictions.

There are two ticket releases ahead of the event, with both expected to sell-out quickly.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has promised this year's celebration will be the "best ever".

Mr Khan said: "I’m delighted that our fireworks are back and Londoners and visitors to our capital will again be able to join together on the banks of the Thames to welcome in the new year.

"The celebrations are one of the biggest nights of the year for our capital’s hospitality industry and an unforgettable moment when the eyes of the world turn to our city. This year will be the best ever!"

Tickets are available at https://londonnewyearseve.seetickets.com/content/london-new-years-eve

Colour-coded areas for New year's eve celebrations on the Thames

Entrance for all areas is between 8pm and 10:30pm.

Blue AreaTickets cover the stretch of Victoria Embankment from Westminster Bridge to Golden Jubilee Footbridge. This can only be accessed from the north side of the River Thames. This is a head on view directly opposite the lastminute.com London Eye.

Red AreaTickets cover the stretch of Victoria Embankment from Golden Jubilee Footbridge to Temple Avenue. This can only be accessed from the north side of the River Thames. This a side view further down river from the lastminute.com London Eye.

Pink AreaTickets provide access to Waterloo Bridge only. You can get to the bridge via both north and south entrances. Please note, you cannot cross this bridge to enter other ticketed areas. This is a partial side view of the lastminute.com London Eye.

Green AreaTickets cover the area behind the lastminute.com London Eye. This can only be reached via the south side of the river. This is an up-close view directly behind the eye.

White AreaTickets provide access to Westminster Bridge only. This can only be reached via the south side of the river. Please note, there is no access to this area from Westminster Underground station. This is a partial side view close to the lastminute.com London Eye.

Orange (Accessible Viewing Area)Tickets cover Albert Embankment, riverside of St. Thomas' Hospital, with access from the south side of the river only. This is a side view of the lastminute.com London Eye.

