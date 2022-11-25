Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a double killing in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man, 20, was arrested in Ilford, east London on Wednesday 23 November, and another man, 21, was arrested in Northampton on Thursday 24 November.

They are both being held in custody at a south London police station on suspicion of murder.

Met Police officers were called by London Ambulance Service to reports of a shooting in a house in Henley Road, Ilford, on 25 October.

The crime scene of the double murder in Ilford Credit: PA

Three men were found with gunshot injuries, Scotland Yard said.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, both from Ilford, died at the scene.

Mr Mohamed died from hypovolemic shock after he suffered stab and gunshot wounds to the torso.

Mr Sheikh died from stab wounds to the torso.

Met detectives investigating the double murder have now made two further arrests Credit: PA

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and remains there in a serious but stable condition.

A woman who lives near the scene said the sounds of gunshots were drowned out by fireworks for the Diwali celebrations.

The families of all three men continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Two men have been charged as part of the same investigation.

