'Someone's going to die' - that's the chilling warning from a woman living on the corner of a notorious accident blackspot in Epping.

Three cars have ploughed into Michelle Evans home this year - the most recent accident was last week.

She has accused the council of doing nothing to help.

"We were at home on all three occasions," she tells ITV News.

While Ms Evans and her family have been lucky not to be hit by the cars on these occasions, she says she's living in constant fear.

The crashes have also caused extensive damage inside her home.

"It's obviously scary," she says. "The windows have come through again."

The council, she says, have told her nothing can be done because there haven't been enough fatal injury collisions.

Essex Highways said they are taking the incidents "seriously" and have started working to make the area safer.