Faye Barker reports on how Steps star Lisa Scott-Lee is helping to save the church where the Tragedy music video was filmed

Steps star Lisa Scott-Lee has donated £2,000 to help save the church where the music video for Tragedy was filmed in 1998.

All Saints Church in Harrow Weald is facing an uncertain future after a passageway collapse. Its 150-year-old foundations were also found to be in poor condition.

The church has been left in need of £50,000 for repairs and has launched a Christmas appeal to raise these funds.

The band Steps in 1998 Credit: PA

Speaking about the church Reverend John Barker said: "You could put your hand through some of the holes and things started to burst off the wall and so we had to knock it down.

"What has amazed me is that we've had people from Canada, Australia and America. Some have been sending £5 and some have been sending $50 Canadian dollars - but every little bit helps."

The Steps star, now 47, is still performing with the pop group and on the church's Just Giving Appeal she wrote: "I can’t let this be a Tragedy. I hope this helps your beautiful church. Thank you for the wonderful memories! Merry Christmas, love Lisa from Steps x.”

The Anglican church is described on its website as a “lively and diverse fellowship of people of all ages and ethnicities”.

Lisa Scott-Lee also tweeted that the church had provided a "beautiful backdrop" for the Tragedy video.

Explaining her reason for donating, she told ITV News: "It was the least I could do because it is such good memories for myself and Steps.

"It was one of the first pop videos that we ever filmed there. It was our first number one actually.

"I just decided to reach out and help, and I thought it would be good to do that this time of year."

Lisa Scott-Lee performing with Steps in 2021 Credit: PA

Scott-Lee added another £500 in gift aid to her donation and the subsequent publicity has seen the appeal now raise £2,701 - with money being sent in from all over the world.

When asked if the band and her bandmates can rally together to save the church Lisa said: "I don't think I can put pressure on my fellow bandmates.

"But I am sure they would all love to contribute - but no pressure from me though."

