Burst water main floods homes and roads in south-east London

Flooding caused by a burst water main has flooded homes, closed schools and caused major traffic disruption in south-east London.

Residents were without water, or reported low pressure, across four postcodes - SE3, SE9, SE12 and SE15.

Six houses have been flooded, including three basement flats in Blackheath.

Firefighters were using dinghies to assist people across the flood waters.

Firefighters from across the area were called to deal with the large flood while people have been urged to avoid the Lea Green area.

Lee Green fire station was cut off by the flood waters.

London Fire Bridge (LFB) said on Friday: " Firefighters are continuing to divert flood water and assist affected residents on Eltham Road and Meadowcourt Road in #Blackheath. Three basement flats have been flooded to a depth of around 20cm."

Earlier, the brigade tweeted: "There’s a major burst water main on the A20 Eltham Road this morning, affecting Lee Green Fire Station. Please avoid the area.

Thames Water said: " We’re really sorry if you’ve been affected by a large burst pipe on the A20 Eltham Road. We’ve shut off the flow from the damaged section and are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible."