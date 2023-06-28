Daniel Korski has pulled out of the race to be the Tory candidate in the mayoral race in London after a TV producer accused him of groping her a decade ago.

In a statement, Mr Korski said: "I have decided, with a heavy heart, to withdraw from the Conservative mayoral contest.

"I categorically deny the allegation against me. Nothing was ever put to me formally ten years ago. Nor seven years ago when the allegation was alluded to.

"No investigation has ever taken place. I have been clear I would welcome and constructively participate in any investigation.

"However, the pressure on my family because of this false and unproven allegation and the inability to get a hearing for my message of 'The London Dream' makes it impossible for my campaign to carry on.

"I am proud of having run a positive campaign that championed new ideas, technology and talent, and the years I have campaigned for the Conservative Party and to make the lives of Londoners better.

"I believe strongly that Londoners deserve an uplifting and positive vision for their city. I tried hard to offer that.

"The news agenda is becoming a distraction from the race and the Conservative Party.

"I wish the excellent remaining contestants well and I know the Conservative Party's eventual candidate will beat Sadiq Khan and offer the kind of rejuvenation London so desperately needs. I will do my utmost to support the Conservative Party and the eventual Conservative candidate.

"Thank you to my family, friends and all my supporters."

Daisy Goodwin has accused Daniel Korski of groping her in Number 10 a decade ago Credit: Ian West/PA

The move comes after TV producer Daisy Goodwin made a formal complaint after she publicly accused the former adviser of sexually assaulting her during a meeting in Downing Street a decade ago.

Mr Korski, who denied what he calls a “baseless” claim, had until now been resisting pressure to quit the race to be the Conservative candidate to lead London, despite support draining away.

Ms Goodwin, who wrote the hit TV show Victoria, alleged the incident took place while he was a special adviser to then-prime minister David Cameron and has made a complaint to the Cabinet Office.

Downing Street has urged for no conclusions to be made over the claims about Daniel Korski until the proper processes have been followed.

Asked who Rishi Sunak believes after Daisy Goodwin’s allegations of groping, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “I’m not going to get into he said, she said.

“The two parties are telling different stories, the proper processes should be followed and conclusions shouldn’t be drawn on until the processes are followed through.”

She said the vetting process for London mayoral candidates is carried out by the Conservative Party.

Asked if the PM was aware of any concerns before press reports, she said: “No, not that I’m aware of.”

