A murder investigation has been launched 10 years after a mother-of-three disappeared from Willesden Green.

Lisa Pour was 40 when she vanished on January 16 2013 while staying at a flat on the Kilburn High Road.

Ms Pour has not contacted her family in the decade since and d etectives now believe she is dead. The investigation has been passed to murder detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

In January, her family offered a £10,000 reward to anyone coming forward with significant information.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Lisa was a mother of three children that she adored, she was close to her parents and while her lifestyle could be described as somewhat chaotic, she would not have broken contact with her loved ones.”

Lisa Pour was 'devoted to her family'. Credit: Met Police

Reza Pour, Ms Pour’s father, said: “Lisa’s absence in our lives has been a daily struggle but we always held on to the hope that she might still come back to us.

“To think that her last moments may have been filled with fear and pain is something that we cannot get over. Someone out there knows what happened to our beloved Lisa.

“Please come forward and help us find justice for her and find her body so she can properly be laid to rest.”

Ms Pour was about 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build with dark hair.

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8358 0200, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

