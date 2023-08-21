The image was removed from the website over the weekend Credit: london.gov.uk

Sadiq Khan has been urged to apologise after the official mayor's website published a photo of a white family with the caption 'doesn't represent real Londoners'.

The image shows a white couple and their two children walking along Southbank with Big Ben and the London Eye in the background.

The photo appeared in a document titled 'Look Book – Mayor of London Brand Guidelines' which was deleted over the weekend.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday Tory London mayoral candidate Susan Hall said: "All Londoners are real Londoners, no matter their ethnicity, and Sadiq Khan needs to apologise and stop these desperate, politically-motivated attempts to divide people."

A statement from the mayor said the image was published by mistake, adding: "The photo caption was added by a staff member in error, and doesn't reflect the view of the Mayor or the Greater London Authority."

The guide reportedly contained the words 'A City For All Londoners' and said the capital should appeal to everyone 'no matter, their age, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability or family make up'.

A section of the guide also describes the best images of the mayor, including over 20 pictures of Sadiq Khan. Advice states 'photos of the mayor should be 'active and engaging'.

