The family of ex-gangster turned author Dave Courtney said he "made the decision to stop the ride" after he was found dead at his home in south east-London.

The 64-year-old was found at his home in Chestnut Rise, Plumstead, on Sunday, having reportedly shot himself.

Courtney, who claimed to be an associate of 1960s gangland criminals the Kray twins, swapped an earlier life of crime for writing books in his later years.

His death was announced in a post on his Instagram account, which said that Courtney “took his own life”.

Dave Courtney pictured at the Cafe De Paris in 1999 Credit: Peter Jordan/PA Wire/PA Images

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Courtney at the age of 64,” the post said.

“Dave tragically took his own life in the early hours of Sunday, October 22, with a firearm at his Camelot Castle home in Plumstead.”

His family paid tribute to his "incredible, colourful, rock 'n' roll life" in an emotional statement on Monday.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, they said: “On October 22, 2023, Dave made the decision to stop the ride.

“He had lived an incredible, colourful, rock ‘n’ roll life in which he touched the hearts of so many.

“The physical pain of living the lifestyle he chose, especially due to the pain of both cancer and arthritis in his later years, became too much.”

In his final Facebook post, Courtney could be seen watching Charlton Athletic lose 4-0 to Reading.

The ex-criminal enjoyed the “full works” at The Valley stadium, eating a three-course meal.

Courtney was rumoured to be the inspiration behind Vinnie Jones’s character in Guy Ritchie’s gangster film Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels.

After turning to writing, he published six books and starred in a film called Hell To Pay.

The Metropolitan Police said his death is currently being treated as unexpected and is under investigation.

Samaritans is available day or night, 365 days a year.

You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

The Mental Health Helpline for Wales is available to take your call any time, day or night. Freephone 0800 132 737 or text 'help" to 81066 (charged at standard network rate)

