A rapist has been jailed after he hit a teenage boy with a baseball bat, robbed and sexually assaulted him.

Kieran Johnson, 21, hit his 18-year-old victim with a baseball bat and demanded he hand over his phone, keys and vape pen at an address in Greenwich on March 13 last year .

After the robbery, Johnson raped and assaulted the man multiple times.

Forensic evidence collected from the scene and mobile phone work led to Johnson's arrest the day after the attack at an East London hotel.

Jurors found Johnson, of no fixed address, guilty of of two counts of rape, one of sexual assault by penetration and one of robbery.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug.Detective Constable Robert Shires of the Met’s South East BCU said: “I hope that this conviction and the lengthy prison sentence can bring some closure to the victim, and show that justice has been served.

"We will continue to support the victim and I hope that he recovers in his own time.

"I urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to report the matter to police. Dedicated officers will support you and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…