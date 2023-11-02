Man who attacked victim with 'Rambo knife' and threw him into lake is jailed

A man who lured his target into a park on the pretence of selling him cryptocurrency before slashing him with a "Rambo" knife has been jailed.

Helped by two accomplices, Abdi Hassan, 27, knocked the victim to the ground in Neasden Recreation Ground, northwest London, in December 2021.

Hassan then pulled out a blade and inflicted multiple injuries on the man's back, arms and legs, before throwing him into a nearby lake.

Metropolitan Police officers were able to identify the attacker and he was arrested and taken to trial at Harrow Crown Court in June 2023.

Hassan, from Brent, was found guilty of GBH, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, and on Monday he was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment.

PC Gulennur Gaygusuz said: “This was a particularly violent attack on a defenceless man who was left injured and traumatized after being thrown in freezing water in the middle of winter.

“Hassan inflicted knife injuries on the victim, repeatedly slashing him during a sustained attack, causing long-term psychological trauma. Work continues to bring the two other people responsible to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...