Second Banksy artwork revealed in London in two days

Banksy has unveiled a second artwork in London, in two days.

The new piece depicts two elephants poking their heads out of blocked out windows, on a building in Edith Terrace, West London.

The Bristol-based street artist shared a photo of the wall art which features two dark elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other on Instagram on Tuesday.

It comes after Banksy revealed an artwork of a goat perched on top of a wall near Kew Bridge in Richmond on Monday.

The street artist, whose identity is not known, posted the new piece featuring the goat silhouette with rocks falling down below it and a CCTV camera pointed at it, on Instagram yesterday afternoon.

