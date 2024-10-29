Play Brightcove video

Frank the goose can be seen roaming freely around City Hall.

London’s City Hall might not be to everyone’s taste but the glass building has attracted an unlikely fan - Frank the confused goose.

The lonely bird first appeared outside the headquarters of the Greater London Authority several weeks ago and has been a daily visitor ever since.

The Egyptian goose has been fascinated by his reflection in the window and often pecks the glass.

Animal welfare experts reassured politicians and staff worried by his strange behaviour that there is no need for concern and he simply enjoys coming to City Hall.

London Assembly chair, Andrew Boff, said "we've adopted him".

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News London, he said: "[Frank] has this rather disturbing habit of attacking his reflection in the glass that makes up City Hall.

"Everybody in there is very very concerned about his welfare because he looks very lonely sometimes.

"But actually this is quite common and there are one or two other geese but Frank has particularly adopted us and we've adopted him to be honest. "

Another person at City Hall said, "banging your beak against the window of London’s Living Room seems such a sad existence but there’s nothing we can do about it."

Animal welfare experts have reassured people at City Hall that Frank the goose is enjoying the area.

