Care home staff on Isle of Wight live in tents to protect residents

Staff at a care home on the Isle of Wight are living in tents to protect residents during the pandemic.

It comes after figures from the Office for National Statistics and the Care Quality Commission revealed 4,343 people died in care homes in England between April 10 to 24.

The team at Victoria House in Ryde took the decision to protect its residents following their policy of "no one in and no one out".

Staff have come to terms with the prospect that they might be sleeping in tents for some time.