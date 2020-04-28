Advertisement

Care home staff on Isle of Wight live in tents to protect residents

Staff at a care home on the Isle of Wight are living in tents to protect residents during the pandemic.

It comes after figures from the Office for National Statistics and the Care Quality Commission revealed 4,343 people died in care homes in England between April 10 to 24.

The team at Victoria House in Ryde took the decision to protect its residents following their policy of "no one in and no one out".

Staff have come to terms with the prospect that they might be sleeping in tents for some time.

It wasn't an easy decision to make, to decide to lockdown and to leave our commitments, our partners, our families, our children at home to come and live at the care home. But if it means we are saving lives then we will come out the end of this."

– CLAIRE LEGGETT, Manager, Victoria House
Bless them, I feel for them giving up all their home comforts."

– Resident, Victoria House

Sadly, 17 residents have died after showing symptoms of coronavirus at Harry Sotnick House in Portsmouth.

Of the 17, five had tested positive for the virus and 12 were showing symptoms.

Meanwhile, 13 residents have passed away at the nearby Shearwater care home in Southsea.

Of the 13, three had tested positive for the virus and 10 were showing symptoms.

Both care homes are run by Portsmouth City Council, which it says is "strictly following Government and Public Health England infection control guidance in its care and nursing homes, and is working with the NHS to ensure residents have the best possible care".

Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those that have died, as well as the staff in our homes who knew and cared for them.

"We are continuing to work with Public Health England specialists to make sure we're doing everything within our power to keep the people in our care safe and well. We have shared our plans with them, and they have endorsed the approach we are taking. We're keeping families updated on everything we are doing."

– Cllr Matthew Winnington, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, Portsmouth City Council
Four people have died while showing symptoms at Millers Grange care home in Witney.

While 95-year-old Giuseppe Casciello died from Covid-19 after an outbreak at Oaklands Nursing Home in Hove.

The latest figures suggest the outbreak has not yet peaked in care homes, prompting staff and residents to call for action.

The Chair of the National Care Association says care homes are not getting the support they need.

We've got real issues around access to testing, which should have been in place at the very beginning of this pandemic. We've had untold issues around getting PPE and now when we are able to get it, it is costing providers a huge amount of money."

– NADRA AHMED OBE, Chair, National Care Association